Della Clark Acquires 2,840 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO - Get Free Report) Director Della Clark acquired 2,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $18,005.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,053.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.35. 390,548 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,362. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company's stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

