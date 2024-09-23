TechnipFMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 48,935 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,165% compared to the average daily volume of 1,499 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.51.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,005,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $228,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $70,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $89,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,087 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,323,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,144. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. TechnipFMC's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

