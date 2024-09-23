GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session's volume of 5,888 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $25.38.

GAMCO Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $627.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 26.16%.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. GAMCO Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

