HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Receives "Market Outperform" Rating from JMP Securities

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the insurance provider's stock. JMP Securities' price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.04% from the company's current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.25.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 62,438 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 767,544 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $70,745,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,407,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

