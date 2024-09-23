Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $163.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.34% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 52,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $162.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Houlihan Lokey's revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,759. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

