Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the insurance provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, "Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. "

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $126,726,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,569 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

