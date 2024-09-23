Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 4.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 581,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,966,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $712,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,954 shares of the mining company's stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 92,956 shares of the mining company's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company's stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

