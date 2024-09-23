Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,336,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,003,513. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

