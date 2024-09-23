Huntsman Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 282% compared to the typical volume of 2,371 call options.

Get Huntsman alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $151,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,891,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntsman by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. 216,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,804. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntsman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntsman wasn't on the list.

While Huntsman currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here