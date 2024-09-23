International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $219.10

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.10 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 211179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.24. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

