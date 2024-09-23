Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company's previous close.

IRM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $115.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $118.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,127.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,352,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 419,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 59,135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated NYSE: IRM is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

