Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.42

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 989962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company's stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company's stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

