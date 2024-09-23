Free Trial
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $42.00

September 23, 2024
Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $39.40. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 429,444 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at about $12,162,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,496 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company's stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

