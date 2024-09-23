Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $162.79 and last traded at $163.36. 709,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,143,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.16.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12. The stock has a market cap of $392.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,826,000 after buying an additional 3,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company's stock worth $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $980,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,925 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $331,178,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here