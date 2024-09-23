Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 833,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,499,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Get Joby Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.0 %

The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,660. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company's stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Joby Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Joby Aviation wasn't on the list.

While Joby Aviation currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here