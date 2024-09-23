JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.1% Higher

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.80 and last traded at $211.28. 1,437,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,173,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,013,457,000 after acquiring an additional 450,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

