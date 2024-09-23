Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $24.91

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $25.58. Kenon shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 871 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kenon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kenon Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at $4,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Kenon by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

