Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.64. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 27,449 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

