Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.6%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $72.06. Approximately 2,730,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,268,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a market cap of $308.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $3,255,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company's stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,421,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

