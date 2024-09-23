Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $577.26 and last traded at $577.25. Approximately 132,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,063,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

