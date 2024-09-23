MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.10

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 101565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.49.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MasterBrand news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $726,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasterBrand by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 51.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

