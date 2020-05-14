Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the medical technology company's stock. DZ Bank's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,648 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

