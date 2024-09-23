MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.82

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 92271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. MDU Resources Group's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group's payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,794 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,718 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,622 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company's stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MDU Resources Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MDU Resources Group wasn't on the list.

While MDU Resources Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here