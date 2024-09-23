3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.99

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.99 and last traded at $135.55, with a volume of 76663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M's payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

