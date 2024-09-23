MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.19

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 995691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MINISO Group Stock Down 16.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group's payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

