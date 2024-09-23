MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MINISO Group Price Performance

NYSE MNSO traded down $3.04 on Monday, reaching $13.42. 12,251,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,334. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company's stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

