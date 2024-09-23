MINISO Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,522 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,085% compared to the typical volume of 466 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in MINISO Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $19,119,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company's stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 804,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company's stock.

MINISO Group Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,051,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

