MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.36

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 5270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. The firm had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William B. Mintz acquired 81,165 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,009,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $623,018.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Mintz acquired 81,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Michael Garis purchased 1,150,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,721,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,731,165 shares of company stock worth $555,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company's stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 482,944 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 770,826 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 68.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MultiPlan by 19.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company's stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

