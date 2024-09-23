Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Down 0.7%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.21 and last traded at $116.33. 1,034,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,702,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

