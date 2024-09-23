Free Trial
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Studio City International logo with Consumer Discretionary background

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.81. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 7,234 shares changing hands.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $661.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter.

About Studio City International

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

