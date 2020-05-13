Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

MSI stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.37. 2,539,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,700. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $161.37.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

