NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Up 1.1%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.92 and last traded at $83.70. 1,627,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,936,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.87.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $579,097,000 after buying an additional 691,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

