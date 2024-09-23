Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.42

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 1130185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Newmont by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 629,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,370,000 after buying an additional 339,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

