NIKE (NKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

