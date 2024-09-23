NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Up 5.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 548,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,630,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.00 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,047,000 after buying an additional 15,905,444 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company's stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,127,000 after buying an additional 1,423,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135,565 shares of the company's stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

