Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.26. Approximately 1,245,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,854,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company's revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here