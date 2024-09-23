Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 5.3%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. 262,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 826,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 290.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company's stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

