OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.89

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 279896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. OUTFRONT Media's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,343 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

