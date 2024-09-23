PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.50. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 287,449 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.60.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

