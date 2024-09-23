Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $172.59 and last traded at $174.17. Approximately 2,143,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,657,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.00.

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $410.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

