PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.63

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
PropertyGuru Group logo with Business Services background

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 18711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

