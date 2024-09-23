Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR - Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.33. 27,987,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 57,233,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.79.

The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.58 and a beta of 2.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,587,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 142,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

