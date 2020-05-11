Credit Suisse Group Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $84.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.27.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $749.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company's stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

