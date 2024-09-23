Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $265.35

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $265.35 and last traded at $265.35, with a volume of 51321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.60.

Get Primerica alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $275.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Primerica

Primerica Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock's 50-day moving average is $254.26 and its 200-day moving average is $239.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Primerica's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica's dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 493.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 45.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primerica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primerica wasn't on the list.

While Primerica currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here