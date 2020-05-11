Credit Suisse Group Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $82.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of PSX opened at $77.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

