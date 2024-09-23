Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.25

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.25 and last traded at $174.05, with a volume of 114163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.05.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a -- dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company's stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

