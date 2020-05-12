Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Deutsche Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 65.63% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 93,098 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,251. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Radian Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,300 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,791 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,509 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 106,285 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Radian Group by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,225 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 98,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Radian Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 543,951 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 79,164 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

