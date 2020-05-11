Raymond James Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $40.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Raymond James' target price suggests a potential upside of 27.35% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,440,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

