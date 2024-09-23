RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.39 and last traded at $119.36. 578,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,999,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.15.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here