Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $7.93

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $7.75. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 79,651 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.08.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a current ratio of 50.47.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 971.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

